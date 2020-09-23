SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield man arrested in a workplace shooting in Connecticut on Tuesday appeared before a judge late Wednesday morning.
Alan Rosario, 33, appeared on a fugitive from justice charge and waived his right to extradition.
Connecticut police were in the courtroom today and signed a document that allows them to bring him back to Connecticut.
It was a virtual hearing with Rosario at the Hampden House of Corrections facing a judge in a Springfield District Court courtroom.
Police took Rosario into custody yesterday morning along I-91 in Longmeadow.
Investigators allege there was a fight between Rosario and two coworkers in South Windsor.
One person was shot. The other person was also hurt. Both have been treated and released from the hospital.
Investigators said Rosario took off from the scene and headed into Enfield.
Police were able to pull him over on I-91 in Longmeadow. They reportedly found a gun in the car.
South Windsor Police will now take Rosario to Connecticut to be charged for the shooting there. Investigators said they will release his charges later today.
