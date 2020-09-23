SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has be extradited to Connecticut after a workplace shooting on Tuesday.
Alan Rosario, 33, of Springfield waived his right for extradition during a virtual hearing in Springfield District Court on Wednesday.
Investigators allege Rosario got into a fight with his coworkers in the parking lot of a South Windsor business yesterday morning.
That's when Rosario allegedly shot one man in the leg and the arm. A second person was also wounded by shrapnel.
Police said Rosario then drove away and was eventually pulled over on I-91 north in Longmeadow.
Investigators did discover a gun inside the car.
Rosario was charged in Connecticut late today on several charges including second degree assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was held on $250,000.
