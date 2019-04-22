WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly being involved with an altercation with a pregnant woman over the weekend.
West Springfield Police said that Saturday morning, they were called to the EconoLodge for a woman who was screaming for help from one of the rooms.
Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Terrence Manuel of Springfield, who reportedly told police that there was a fight outside his room, but that he wasn't involved.
Police noted that while speaking to Manuel, a woman's cries were reportedly heard coming from his room and bathroom.
The investigation, police allege, led them to "locate a distraught and injured pregnant female who explained that Mr. Manuel had beaten her in a dispute over money."
Manuel was placed under arrest on charges including assault and battery on a pregnant woman, intimidation of a witness, and a warrant.
The incident remains under investigation.
