SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a church.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to an alarm at Iglesia Mansion Celestial Pentecostal Church on Andrew Street around 2 a.m. today.
Officers saw a broken window when they arrived on-scene and found a man, identified as 38-year-old Carlos Vergara allegedly inside.
"Mr. Vergara was attempted to steal a laptop computer which was part of the church’s sound equipment," Walsh explained.
Vergara was arrested on charges including breaking and entering a building at night, possession of a burglarious instrument, and larceny under $1,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.