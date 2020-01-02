SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest and facing charges after allegedly damaging several vehicles on Wednesday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Wednesday evening, officers were called to a reported breaking and entering at an auto dealership on the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue.
Police arrived and found a suspect allegedly damaging cars and motorcycles with what appeared to be large channel-lock pliers.
Walsh said that the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Igor Morozov of Springfield, reportedly drove through a locked gate to get onto the property, then smashed windows to get into a building.
Morozov was arrested and charged with 11 counts of malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, one count of malicious destruction of property more than $1,200, and one count of breaking and entering into a building at night.
