SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges after police conducted a search warrant on his home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that narcotics detectives have been investigating the sale of crack-cocaine in the area of Canon Circle over the last several weeks.
On Friday, a search warrant was executed at a Canon Circle residence and 43-year-old Tayvis Burston was taken into custody.
During that search, investigators reportedly seized 41 grams of cocaine, 11.5 grams of crack cocaine, $581 in cash, and a stun gun.
Burston has been charged with cocaine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense) and possession of an electric stun gun.
