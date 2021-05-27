SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar and threatening to kill an employee.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 40-year-old Hermino Gonzalez was arrested after a report of a larceny at the store located on the 600 block of Liberty Street.
Police say when Gonzalez noticed an employee was following him he confronted him, picked up a large rock and threatened to kill him.
Gonzalez was located heading into the woods on Carew Street and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The items that were reported stolen were found in his backpack.
Gonzalez is charged with armed robbery, threat to commit a crime and a default warrant for an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.
