SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is accused of assaulting and attempting to murder a Springfield police officer Wednesday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 74 Vermont Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for an arson fire.
Springfield Police were also called to the scene to assist.
When officers arrived, police said that the suspect - 39-year-old Ruben Barrero - already fled the area.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said that Officer Greg Vatrano found Barrero about a mile away on Island Pond Road.
That's when Clapprood said that Barrero took out a kitchen knife and swung at Vatrano, striking the uniform trauma plate.
"Officer Vatrano was struck in the chest with a loud punching bang motion to his chest. Officer Stelter said the hit to the chest was so loud, he heard it from a little bit away. The two began to struggle violently on the ground with Mr. Barrero on top of Officer Vatrano. He was delivering blows to the officer's head and body," Clapprood explained.
Ebony Morris, Barrero's sister, said that he has a tendency to become fearful, especially when he is not taking his medication
"We've come to the court several times to try to get him admitted to be able to take his meds every day so that way he can be a better person I know he can be," Morris explained.
Officer Vatrano is a cousin of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and a brother of Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano.
Vatrano is expected to be out of work for six weeks to heal. He is out of the hospital, however, and back at home.
Barrero is facing several charges including arson, armed assault with attempt to murder, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.