SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at two women on Alsace Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to police 25-year-old Daquan Johnson shot at two female victims around 2:15 p.m. Police say the suspect was standing next to his car and began shooting at the women, who he knew. They were not struck and were able to get away.
Officers located 14 shell casings in the area of Alsace Street and found Johnson in a laundry room of a neighboring home.
More than 54 grams of crack-cocaine were also located and seized from his car.
One neighbor spoke exclusively to Western Mass News.
“Very scary. It was 2:15. Kids get out of school at this time. God forbid anything ever happened. My daughter…I take walks around this neighborhood. I mean it's very scary,” said Meagan Muzzy of Springfield.
Neighbors told us this was a terrifying situation. Some heard the gunshots and hid behind cars, while others ran into their homes.
25-year-old Daquan Johnson is charged with:
- Attempted murder (2 counts)
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Attempted assault & battery with a firearm (two counts)
- Malicious damage to a motor vehicle
- Discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a building
- Cocaine trafficking- 36-100 grams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.