Authorities have arrested a man accused of defacing Springfield cameras.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of defacing Springfield cameras.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Manuel Torres shot a camera with a paintball gun in the area of High and School Streets at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Several hours later, Torres allegedly returned to the area and shot more paintballs at city cameras.

Officers were able to locate his car and conduct a traffic stop.  He was found with a paintball gun and was taken into custody.

Torres is facing charges including two counts of defacement of property and two counts of violating a city ordinance (discharging an air gun).

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.