SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of defacing Springfield cameras.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Manuel Torres shot a camera with a paintball gun in the area of High and School Streets at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Several hours later, Torres allegedly returned to the area and shot more paintballs at city cameras.
Officers were able to locate his car and conduct a traffic stop. He was found with a paintball gun and was taken into custody.
Torres is facing charges including two counts of defacement of property and two counts of violating a city ordinance (discharging an air gun).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.