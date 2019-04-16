SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to murder and other related charges in a deadly pedestrian accident last week.
Juan Antuna, 38. is being held without the right to bail.
Police allege that Antuna and 54-year-old Jesus Nieves got into an argument on William Street last Wednesday.
Nieves was then stuck by Antuna's car.
Antuna due back in court in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.