SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a police investigation revealed that he sexually assaulted two underage victims in the fall of 2020.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 35-year-old Christian Barbee was arrested at around 12:45 p.m. by members of the Springfield Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshal Task Force, Hampden County Sheriff's Department and State Troopers in the MSP VFAS Unit.
Barbee is facing several charges including rape, kidnapping, witness intimidation and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
He is currently out on bail for rape of a child with force and other similar charges.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 413-787-6355.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.