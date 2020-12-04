SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after police say he fired a gun into his neighbor's home.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, members of the C3 Mason Square Unit and K9 unit recovered a loaded firearm and arrested 36-year-old Thomas Santiago after he fired his illegally possessed firearm through his floor into a neighbor's apartment.
Police say the woman who lived in the apartment on Dunmoreland Street reported hearing a loud bang and found a bullet that came through her ceiling. According to the woman, she had been having ongoing issues with Santiago.
When officers went to Santiago's door, he did not answer and instead got the officers attention from his window. Santiago allegedly said he was not coming out and began to barricade himself.
Officers then evacuated the building to ensure the safety of the other tenants and established a perimeter around the home. A short time later, Santiago came out of his door and was arrested.
According to police, when officers entered Santiago's apartment a K9 lead them to a stuffed bear. Inside the bear officers located a loaded firearm.
Officers also located narcotics packaging and residue inside the home.
36-year-old Thomas Santiago is now facing the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Firearm with a defaced serial number
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Wanton destruction of property more than $1200
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
