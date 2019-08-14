SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is behind bars after officials say he threw a Molotov cocktail at a car early Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, firefighters were called to 282 Belmont Avenue around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a 2007 Nissan Altima that caught fire.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the vehicle.
Members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, Springfield Police Department, and troopers assigned to the office of the State Fire Marshal were able to collect security footage and identify suspects, as well as interview witnesses.
Officials were able to arrest 25-year-old Kevin Lozada in connection to the incident.
He was charged with burning a vehicle and throwing a Molotov cocktail.
Commissioner Calvi adds that they expect three juveniles will also be charged in connection to the deliberately set car fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.