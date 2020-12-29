CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested a man after an armed robbery in Chicopee.
On Saturday, December 12, Chicopee police responded to an armed robbery at the Honeyland Farms on Newbury Street in Chicopee.
Carlos Escalera, 31, of Springfield, was identified as the suspect in this armed robbery. An arrest warrant was issued for him.
On Monday, the Springfield Police Department arrested Escalera on this warrant and other unrelated warrants.
