SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle at a city park then going into the river to try and evade police.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light at a high rate of speed at Dwight Street and Harrison Avenue, in front of a marked police cruiser, around 2 a.m. Monday.
That officer reportedly turned on his emergency lights and the truck's driver - later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Batista of Springfield - then allegedly drove around two other vehicles were stopped at a light at Dwight and State Streets.
Police called off the pursuit for pedestrian safety, but did continue to follow the truck without lights activated.
Batista then allegedly drove through another red light at Hall of Fame Avenue and State Street, left the roadway and went over the curb, and crashed into a fence at Riverfront Park.
A foot pursuit then ensued. A K-9 tracked and reportedly found Batista hiding behind a fence, and tried to apprehend him.
"Mr. Batista continued into the Connecticut River with the K9 continuing to attempt to apprehend him. The K9 was ordered to release, which he did, and Mr. Batista began to swim downstream," Walsh explained.
Springfield Fire deployed a boat and was able to locate Batista. West Springfield Police took him into custody aboard a West Springfield Fire boat and brought him back to Riverfront Park.
Batista was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for any possible injuries or hypothermic symptoms. He was later booked on charges including failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), mistreating or interfering with a police dog, and trespassing.
Walsh added that citations were issued against Batista for speeding at a rate of speed greater than reasonable and three violations of failure to stop or yield
The case remains under investigation.
