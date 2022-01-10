SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested a man accused of being in possession of a high-capacity 'ghost gun' this past weekend.
Davey Quinones, 18, was arrested Saturday night.
Police said that they had been investigating the suspect for the illegal possession of a firearm for several weeks. While conducting surveillance of his home, they observed what appeared and sounded like a gunshot.
After executing a search warrant, detectives recovered a loaded high-capacity 'ghost gun', an additional magazine, and a single shell casing.
Quinones is now facing several gun-related charges.
