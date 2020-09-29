SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield detectives have been investigating car break-ins in the metro area over the last two months.
In several of these cases, the suspect would smash a window to get into the car, police said.
On Friday, September 25, detectives using surveillance were able to locate that suspect later identified as 25-year-old Christian Mercado of Springfield, police said. He was found just before midnight in a parking lot on Taylor Street, police said.
Mercado used his cell phone as a flashlight to look in cars, and detectives saw him reach into an open car window on Bridge Street, police said, where he continued to use his flashlight to look into cars. Just after midnight, police saw him breaking a car window on Bridge Street and entering the car, police said.
Detectives approached the car and Mercado began running away ignoring the police commands, police said. Assisting officers arrived, and Mercado was told a K-9 chase would join in a foot pursuit, he gave up and was taken into custody, police said.
Detectives found brass knuckles, a screwdriver, a stolen purse and 63 bags of heroin.
Mercado was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle at nighttime for a felony, larceny under $1,200, possession of a burglarious instrument, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a Class A drug.
