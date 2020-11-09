SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning, police said.
Around 10:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Bristol Street for a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers found 23-year-old Michael Grimes hiding in the back of a home on Bristol Street with a firearm nearby.
Detectives were able to gather evidence and determine Grimes shot at two people, police said.
Grimes was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and attempted assault and battery with a firearm.
