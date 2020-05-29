CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges after a traffic stop and foot chase in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that two officers were on-patrol on Grattan Street shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday when they saw a vehicle revving its engine, crossing solid lines, and passing vehicles.
Police tried to pull over the vehicle, but the car's driver, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Rivera of Springfield, accelerated and turned down Dickinson Street.
Rivera then reportedly stopped, got out of the car on the passenger side, and fled on foot. Officers gave chase, backup arrived to the scene, and he was spotted in a yard on Ashley Street.
"He saw our officers, laid on the ground, and was yelling 'please do not kill me.' He complied with officers requests, and has handcuffed without incident," Wilk explained.
Rivera was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense), negligent operation, marked lanes violation, speeding, and trespassing. He was booked and held on $1,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.