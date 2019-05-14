SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is under arrest following a joint investigation between Springfield Police and the DEA.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Francisco Alamo, 47, of Springfield was arrested around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Alamo's arrest came as a result of a traffic stop after he reportedly left his Norfolk Street home and shortly before a search warrant was executed at that residence.
Walsh added that Springfield Police and DEA investigators searched the Norfolk Street home and seized 118 grams of raw heroin, 1,086 bags of heroin, and $15,124 in cash.
Alamo is charged with heroin trafficking more than 100 grams and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
