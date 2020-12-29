SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a Springfield man in connection with an Attempted Arson case on Christmas Eve.
21-year-old, Ezrik Denson was taken into custody that same morning, according to the Springfield Fire and Police Departments.
Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte, Aide to the Fire Commissioner, tells Western Mass News officers were called to a home on Brunswick Street Christmas Eve morning for a report of a 'disturbance.'
"The victim told police a man, later identified as Ezrik Denson, was kicking the front door asking for money from someone who used to live there. The victim stated Mr. Denson threatened to shoot her and burn her house down. Both officers and firefighters who arrived could smell gasoline around the home," Piemonte explains.
The suspect, Denson, was located driving a vehicle less than an hour later and was pulled over in a driveway on Dorset St. in Springfield.
State Police along with the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad searched his vehicle.
"Inside the trunk, State Police K-9 Bijou alert(ed) officers and Troopers to a substance that will be tested in the State Police lab as a possible accelerant," says Piemonte.
We're told Denson's clothes and vehicle also smelled like gasoline.
Denson has been charged with the following:
· Attempted Arson to a Motor Vehicle
· Attempted Arson to a Dwelling
· Failure to Stop for Police
· Threat to Commit a Crime
· Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1200
Piemonte noted, "Mr. Denson is not a suspect in the Concord Terrace fire as he is currently incarcerated at the Hampden County Correctional Center."
