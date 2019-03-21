SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges after an alleged carjacking and pursuit overnight.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12 a.m. Thursday, officers spoke with a victim in a Sumner Avenue parking lot, who said that an unknown man pulled a knife on him and robbed him of some cash at a Belmont Avenue gas station.
That suspect, identified by police as Angel Navarro of Springfield, then allegedly got into the victim's car and threatened to stab him if the victim didn't drive and get more money.
The victim began to drive, but would end up jumping out of the car and running off.
Walsh said that Navarro then got into the driver's seat and drove away.
Investigators spotted the car a short time later near Longfellow Terrace and Whittier Street and activated their lights and sirens, but Navarro allegedly refused to stop.
Navarro then allegedly drove at approximately 55 miles per hour up Sumner Avenue to Allen Street, into Hampden, then into Somers, CT, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow before stopping on Dwight Road in Springfield after getting a flat tire.
Walsh said that Navarro struggled with officers as he was then taken into custody around 1:10 a.m.
Navarro, 59, has been charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and possession of a Class E drug.
