CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a disturbance at a Chicopee store.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to Walmart on Memorial Driver just before 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a large fight and disturbance.
When officers arrived, they saw about 50 people standing near the front of the store while management reportedly identified one person who had been involved.
Wilk said that that person - identified as 22-year-old Dayquan Cumby of Springfield - was trying to get away from the scene and police and as officers tried to stop him, Cumby allegedly began yelling profanity, homophobic slurs, and vulgarities towards police.
"He was asked several times to stop creating a disturbance, and to just speak with officers. He continued to refuse," Wilk said.
Cumby was then placed under arrest and as he was being handcuffed, six other people approached and started yelling to release him. Those people were told to leave the area.
Cumby is facing charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He was booked at police headquarters and released on $140 bail.
Wilk noted that video from the inside the store showed Cumby, as well as others, involved in a fight near the registers. "A report was made for that incident, and parties were advised they could seek complaints in court for the Assault and Battery that occurred," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.