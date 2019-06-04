SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested one person following an armed robbery Tuesday morning on Main Street.
Police allege 36-year-old Andres Oviedo threatened a clerk with a pocket knife at a convinience store around 8:15 a.m.
When Oviedo failed to get anything, he left and then came back and took several items a few minutes later.
Investigators were able to track Oviedo using their Real-Time Analysis Center and officers took him into custody on the 800 block of Main Street.
No injuries were reported.
Oviedo has been charged with armed robbery.
