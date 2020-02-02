Springfield man arrested following rollover on I-391 in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is expected to be arraigned tomorrow after being charged with OUI early Sunday morning.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, troopers were contacted by the Chicopee Fire Department around 1:40 a.m. to assist with a rollover crash on the northbound side of I-391.
Officials arrived to find that a 2008 Honda Pilot had rolled over.
The operator, later identified as 32-year-old Springfield resident Johnny Ramos, had gotten out of the vehicle and began wandering into oncoming traffic.
Troopers were able to detain Ramos and subsequently placed him under arrest.
Trooper Deangelis says that no injuries were reported.
He is expected to appear in court tomorrow where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- OUI liquor
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
