SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest following an incident Saturday night on Cambridge Street.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 30-year-old Jovanni Peralta was arrested after it's alleged that he shot a gun from a second floor window.
Officers were called to Cambridge Street around 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.
Police said that several people were lighting sparklers in a driveway when neighbors began shouting at them to get the sparklers away from their car.
Shortly after, Peralta is accused of shooting the gun from his window. A shell casing was recovered from the scene.
Peralta has been charged with improper storage of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license to carry, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
(1) comment
He will be back on the street for the weekend judges have forgotten the law
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.