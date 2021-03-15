spfld carjacking arrest 3152021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Detectives arrested a Springfield man for a violent carjacking.

On Friday, Springfield detectives conducted a firearms investigation on Central Street.

Police arrested Geovonnie Sykes, 18, of Springfield. There were two active warrants out for his arrest.

Springfield Detectives investigated a violent carjacking on February 16 and a reported stolen car both had Sykes as a suspect in the cases.

After a brief pursuit on foot, police arrested Sykes on Friday around 7 p.m. They also seized a loaded firearm from him.

Sykes is charged with:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carjacking
  • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
  • Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

