SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Detectives arrested a Springfield man for a violent carjacking.
On Friday, Springfield detectives conducted a firearms investigation on Central Street.
Police arrested Geovonnie Sykes, 18, of Springfield. There were two active warrants out for his arrest.
Springfield Detectives investigated a violent carjacking on February 16 and a reported stolen car both had Sykes as a suspect in the cases.
After a brief pursuit on foot, police arrested Sykes on Friday around 7 p.m. They also seized a loaded firearm from him.
Sykes is charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carjacking
- Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
