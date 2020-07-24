SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been charged with arson following a fire on Hancock St. earlier this week.
Christopher Watkins, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, the same day of the fire.
This according to the Springfield Fire Department.
Watkins has been charged with Burning of a Dwelling, according to the Office of the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi.
Tuesday morning firefighters responded to an apartment complex at 500 Hancock St. for a fire.
[READ MORE: Fire crews knock down Springfield house fire]
More than 16 residents were displaced as a result and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The Springfield Fire Department says "...(We) were able to identify a person of interest through the 911 call."
We're told the fire was located on the second floor of the apartment and had extended into the roof.
This was around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad and the Springfield Police Department jointly investigated this fire.
Further details about the arrest of Watkins has not been released.
Western Mass News will update this story as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.