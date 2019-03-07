Springfield man arrested for assaulting Wilbraham Police officer.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after assaulting a Wilbraham Police officer in later February.
In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Wilbraham Police released a brief arrest log during the period of February 23 through March 1.
On February 23, police were asked to perform a well-being check on a vehicle that was leaving the town of Ludlow, and was headed towards Wilbraham.
Officers stated that the two occupants in the vehicle believed to be arguing, and were asked to investigate further.
Police located the vehicle on Grove Street in Wilbraham, requesting the driver pull the vehicle over.
The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Martin of Springfield, was asked to provide officers with identification, but refused.
According to Wilbraham Police officials, Marin became "extremely confrontational", and was eventually placed under arrest.
Martin is facing several charges, including several counts of assault and battery on a police officer and three counts of destruction of property.
Further details regarding Martin's arrest weren't immediately available.
