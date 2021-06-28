SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested for an armed robbery on Sunday.
Springfield Police were called to a convenience store on Armory Street for reports of an armed robbery in progress. Police responded around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers located Jose Diaz, 28, of Springfield. They recovered the knife he allegedly brandished in the attempted armed robbery.
The clerk got Diaz out of the store and no money or items were stolen.
Prior to his booking Diaz threatened to shoot an officer.
He is charged with Armed Assault to Rob and Threat to Commit a Crime.
