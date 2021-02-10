WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in West Springfield where a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to 83 Armstrong Street for a report of a shooting.
"Upon arrival, the officers located a male victim within the residence. The male victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police report.
During the investigation, an Arrest Warrant was issued.
Kevin Arroyo, 22, from Springfield was taken into custody by authorities this morning, Wednesday, February 10th, in connection to the shooting.
The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, West Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police Department and Mass State Police VFAS Unit - we're all involved in that arrest.
Arroyo was expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court today.
He faces the following charges:
- Discharging a Firearm with 500 feet of building
- Assault and Battery by Discharging a firearm
- Attempted Murder
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Carrying a loaded firearm
Further details about the shooting and Arroyo's arrest, were not released.
