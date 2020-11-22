SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested in connection to a double fatal shooting in August, according to his arrest warrant from Connecticut State Police.

Gregory Crichlow, 21, was arrested Saturday night after the shooting that took place August 2 at a commuter parking lot near the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester that left two dead: 24-year-old Gregory Scott of Springfield and 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks of Chicopee, according to the warrant.

Crime Scene Investigation

Just before 2 a.m. on that Sunday morning, Crichlow shot and killed Scott and Hicks while they were sitting in a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler, which has no exterior bullet hits. But there were bullet holes against the back of the driver’s seat, and it was determined that the front driver side window was open just before the shooting, making Scott clearly visible.

Scott was reportedly sitting in the driver's seat, and Hicks was in the backseat. The owner of the Jeep was sitting in the passenger seat and wasn’t shot, according to the warrant. The suspect vehicle was described as a black truck at the time of the initial patrol.

Scott was transported to Hartford Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and three rounds were recovered from his body. Hicks was transported to St. Francis Hospital with one gunshot wound, which was later recovered from her body, according to the warrant. Both were later pronounced dead, and an examination found the cause to be from the gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that several cars were parked in the commuter lot at the time of the shooting for a car meetup, often referred to as “races,” the warrant said, meant for groups to show off after market features and modifications to their cars. This lot has been often used as a location for car meetups.

There was a BMW parked next to the Jeep with Massachusetts plates, and the shooter likely stood between the two cars. The occupants of the BMW were spoken to during the investigation, and they confirmed the shooting happened along with the occupants as they had traveled down from Springfield with Hicks, Scott and the passenger in the Jeep, according to the warrant. They did not have any useful information on the identification of the shooter.

Developments of the suspect

Investigators spoke with the passenger in the Jeep at the hospital around 5 a.m. after the incident took place, according to the warrant. The person said after two minutes of being in the lot, a pick up truck pulled up next to them. The passenger saw a Black male get our and walk directly up to Scott and shoot into the car, according to the warrant, and all of the rounds were shot without pause.

The warrant indicates that another witness showed police a Facebook account with the screen name “Steel Gunna,” later reportedly identified as Crichlow, which matched the description of the suspect from the passenger in the Jeep.

Crichlow was known as a Knox Street Posse gang member, according to the warrant, and members of the gang had been feuding with street gang “Sycamore Street,” or “Sycamore Street Posse,” which Scott was allegedly known to be associated with.

Looking through surveillance footage at the Pride gas station on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield, police found the Jeep and the Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck parked as adjacent gas pumps. Crichlow was seen staring at the driver’s side of the Jeep. Other passengers in the truck were seen in the video, according to the warrant. Both cars left the gas station at about the same time, making this a clear location for the “races” before heading to Connecticut, according to the warrant.

Interview with the owner of the truck and attempted ID of the driver

The registered owner of the car told police someone he knew as “DV” borrowed the truck that weekend but didn’t know exactly who he was because they met through a mutual acquaintance. As far as the owner knew, “DV” was using the truck to go fishing.

After analyzing the full timeline, police discovered messages between Crichlow and Scott dating as far back as April 2020, according to the warrant. In a conversation between the two, Scott had allegedly threatened to harm Crichlow, and one conversation documented that Scott told Crichlow that “God sent you an angel” after Crichlow left a location before Scott could shoot him, according to the warrant.

Crichlow was arrested for two counts of murder. His bail is set at $2 million. He is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Monday.

Western Mass News spoke with Hicks’ fiance in early November, where he said Hicks was “the light in my dark skies.”

