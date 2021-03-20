HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hadley Police arrested a 24-year-old Springfield male on multiple charges Saturday evening.
At 5:14 p.m. on Rocky Hill Road, officers observed a vehicle speeding, traveling 58 mph in a 30-mph zone. Shortly after, police stopped the vehicle and observed a heavy odor of burnt marijuana as they approached the operator.
They also saw two empty handgun holsters that were in plain view, and while they were speaking to the driver, he admitted that there was a handgun that he didn't have a license for that was underneath his seat.
Upon searching the vehicle, police located individually wrapped bags of marijuana, scale, cash, and other indicators of narcotic sale use. They also found an FN Five-Seven and 22-round magazines.
The driver was arrested and charged. These charges included:
- Speeding
- OUI-Drugs
- Open Container of Marijuana
- Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (Firearm)
- Possession of Ammunition without FID
- Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
The Hadley Police Department told Western Mass News the driver held with a bail of $5,000.
