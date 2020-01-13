WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a pursuit through two local communities.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that officers tried to pull over a vehicle early Monday afternoon when the driver fled southbound on Riverdale Street.
A check of the registration also found that the vehicle was reported stolen.
LaFrance added that the pursuit then entered Springfield over the North End Bridge. The vehicle stopped on Patton Street in Springfield and the driver then fled the scene.
Officers from Springfield and West Springfield Police were able to take that driver, identified by police as 27-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield, into custody on Carew Street.
Velez is facing several charges including speeding, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a revoked driver's license, OUI drugs, and possession of a Class B substance.
