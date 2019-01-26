Springfield man arrested in Chicopee on shoplifting, fraud charges.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Friday at the Wal-Mart in Chicopee on shoplifting and credit card fraud charges.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that officers were called to the Wal-Mart on Memorial Drive at 1:20 p.m. for a report of shoplifter that had been detained.
The Loss Prevention Officer on scene spoke with Chicopee Police Officer Keith Hevey, stating that the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Springfield resident Ali Ellkhatib, tried to leave the store without paying for his groceries, which was estimated at a $40 value.
Officials who were observing Ali state that he only paid for some of the items with an EBT card.
When questioned inside a Wal-Mart office, Ali did not have any identification on him, adding that the EBT card he had in his pocket allegedly belonged to his cousin.
After being told to not search through his pockets, Ali did do anyways, prompting Officer Hevey to pat Ali down for safety purposes.
Officer Hevey located a wallet, but did not delve inside it, at first, for the suspect's identification.
Ali attempted to spell out his last name to Officer Hevey, but had a difficult time relaying the spelling to officials.
Officer Hevey did locate a license that belonged to the suspect inside the wallet.
Ali was later placed under arrest, and is being charged with shoplifting, public assistance fraud, and identity fraud.
He was later taken to the Chicopee Police Department where he was booked.
During the inventory process, police located two additional EBT cards, with one of those EBT cards not being in his name and one with the photo.
Ali was released on $140 bail later that day.
