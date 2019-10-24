Springfield man arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery in North Carolina

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is behind bars for his role in an armed robbery that resulted in the death of a North Carolina Police K9.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, back on August 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina, K9 Rambo was attempting to capture a suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Tafari Henderson-Samuels, wanted in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place earlier in the day.
Walsh says that a vehicle that was not connected to the incident struck and killed Rambo while officials were in hot pursuit of Henderson-Samuels.
The suspect was able to get away, but police in Springfield were able to track Henderson-Samuels to his residence on the 100 block of Leyfred Terrace.
During the arrest, police were able to seize thirty-three bags of heroin and $100 in cash.
Henderson-Samuels is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Springfield District Court on the following charges:
- Fugitive from justice on a court warrant
- Parole violation - firearm possession
- Fugitive from justice on a court warrant
- Armed robbery with a dangerous weapon - firearm
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.