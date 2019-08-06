Springfield man arrested in connection to armed robbery on Boston Road.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody on Tuesday following an armed robbery on Boston Road.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 35-year-old Carlos Otero of Layzon Brothers Road in Springfield walked into the CVS on the 700 block of Boston Road around 10:30 a.m. and allegedly pointed a gun at two of the clerks inside.
Walsh stated that he fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A BOLO, or Be on the LookOut For, alert was issued for the person responsible by Springfield Police.
Not too long after the BOLO was issued, a Mass State Police trooper was able to locate a person, who fit the description that was issued by police, at the intersection of Michon Street and Albert Avenue.
Otero was then placed under arrest and was charged with the following:
- Firearm - Armed and Masked Robbery
- Assault by means of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
- Intimidation of a witness (2 counts)
Otero is expected to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
