SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police arrested a Springfield man in connection to a fire on Locust Street on Aug. 23, police said.
Jose Rodriguez-Acevedo, 21, was arrested around 10:25 a.m. Friday by Springfield police and members of the State Police VFAS Unit and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, police said.
He was arrested inside Johnny Appleseed Park, according to the Office of Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi.
The investigation done by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau with the Arson & Bomb Squad identified the suspect who started the fire and was issued a warrant for his arrest, police said.
Three firefighters were injured while putting out the fire, police said.
Rodriguez-Acevedo had lit a mattress on fire which spread quickly to nearby buildings, police said.
Rodriguez-Acevedo was charged with arson of a dwelling and three counts of causing injury to a firefighter in the performance of their duties.
The building where the fire started hosted the old Red Lion Cafe before it closed, according to Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
