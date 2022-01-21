SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third arrest has been made in connection with a 2021 homicide in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 28-year-old Christopher Hernandez of Springfield was arrested Friday on High Street on murder and gun-related charges.

On May 1, 2021, Kamari-Khalil Lyles was shot on Leete Street in Springfield. He died from his injuries on May 6. A second victim was shot, but survived.

Walsh added that arrest warrants were issued for Hernandez in October, but it's believed he left the area until recently.

Hernandez's arrest marks the third in connection with Lyles' homicide. In October, 23-year-old Joel Rodriguez and 20-year-old Brialee Garcia were arrested on West Street in Chicopee. They are also facing murder and gun-related charges.