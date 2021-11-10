SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a murder earlier this year in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police were called to the area of Springfield Street and Walton Street in the late night hours of March 11 for possible shots fired. A short time later, Springfield Police responded to a crash at Springfield Street and Cunningham Street.

Investigators also located 32-year-old Luis Ramos of Springfield suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials identify victim of Chicopee homicide (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a homicide in Chicopee.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that the medical examiner's office ruled Ramos's death a homicide the next day and through months of investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant on Monday for 39-year-old Almando Diaz of Springfield for first degree murder.

Diaz was taken into custody by local and state investigators on Monday.

“Over eight months, detectives from the Massachusetts State Police in my office and Chicopee Police relentlessly sought evidence to solve and prove this murder. I express my thanks for their extraordinary work that led to this arrest. We will now work within the court system to secure justice for the victim and his loved ones," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

Arraignment for Diaz was held on Tuesday in Chicopee District Court. He is being held without the right to bail and is scheduled back in court on December 6.