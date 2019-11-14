SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Omar Rojas, 30, of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning on several charges, including:
- Murder
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building
Walsh explained that on the afternoon of October 17, a disturbance was reported in the area of Main and Huntington Streets.
Investigators allege that Rojas shot the victim, 24-year-old Israel Heredia, who was taken by private vehicle to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
Arraignment for Rojas is scheduled for Thursday in Springfield District Court.
Springfield Police previously arrested Damion Hackett and Israel Rosa, both of Springfield, on firearms charges related to the case. Investigators allege that Hackett and Rosa returned gunfire towards Rojas after he reportedly shot Heredia.
