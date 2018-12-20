SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is arrested in connection to a violent incident that happened earlier this week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that that 37-year-old Carl Morin was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on White Street after he sought in relation to a "violent incident in Chicopee on December 16."
During a search, officers reportedly found a loaded firearm in Morin's waistband.
Morin was arrested and charged with several firearm-related charges.
Walsh noted that charges against Morin on Chicopee District Court warrants include carrying a loaded firearm without a license, armed assault inside a dwelling with a firearm (two counts), discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, using a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and vandalize property.
