Spfld man arrest Enfield 030421

Photo provided by Enfield Police

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- A traffic stop in Enfield led to the arrest of a Springfield man.

Enfield Police said that 32-year-old Javon Gilkes of Springfield was pulled over on North Main Street, near Enfield Street, shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday for a seat belt violation.

When the officer first encountered Gilkes, over 80 Oxycodone pills were reportedly seen in a clear plastic bag inside the vehicle.

Police seized the pills and Gilkes was told to get out of the vehicle.  Gilkes then tried to flee on foot, but was arrested following a brief foot pursuit. 

During a search, investigators found that Gilkes allegedly had a stolen handgun and $4,741 in cash on his person.  Police then searched the car and reportedly found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Gilkes is facing several charges including possession and trafficking of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and interfering with an officer.  He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.