ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- A traffic stop in Enfield led to the arrest of a Springfield man.
Enfield Police said that 32-year-old Javon Gilkes of Springfield was pulled over on North Main Street, near Enfield Street, shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday for a seat belt violation.
When the officer first encountered Gilkes, over 80 Oxycodone pills were reportedly seen in a clear plastic bag inside the vehicle.
Police seized the pills and Gilkes was told to get out of the vehicle. Gilkes then tried to flee on foot, but was arrested following a brief foot pursuit.
During a search, investigators found that Gilkes allegedly had a stolen handgun and $4,741 in cash on his person. Police then searched the car and reportedly found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Gilkes is facing several charges including possession and trafficking of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and interfering with an officer. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
