SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested in Florida after fleeing the state in connection to the murder of a Chicopee woman, police report.
34-year-old, Kaysone Walters was arrested in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday.
This is according to the Springfield Police Department.
On August 11th Brianne Boisselle was found with multiple stab wounds on Baldwin Street in Springfield.
While officers tried to save her life, she ended up succumbing to her injuries and died on scene.
Police say in mid-August they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Walters on Murder and Armed Carjacking charges.
"After an exhaustive search, members of the Springfield Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Massachusetts State Police VFAS and Hampden County Sheriff's Department developed information that Walters fled the state after the issuance of a murder warrant and was in Lakeland, Florida," explains Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department.
We're told on Thursday U.S. Marshals in Florida went to Madison Avenue in Lakeland, FL and spotted Walters.
According to Walsh when Walters noticed police, he fled, but was apprehended on Walter Street in Lakeland, FL.
"Walters was processed at the Polk County Sheriff's office. He was charged on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant and will be extradited back to Massachusetts to face murder charges at a later date," notes Walsh.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. As new details emerge, we'll provide an update.
