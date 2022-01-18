LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man was arraigned in Palmer District Court Tuesday on disorderly conduct, vandalism, resisting arrest, and lewdness offenses.
Ludlow Police told Western Mass News that they got a call on Friday afternoon for a suspicious man on Sewall Street.
Witnesses said that the man, later identified as 44-year-old Norman Lafond, was falling all over the road into snowbanks.
Lafond was reportedly uncooperative with responding officers and deemed a safety risk.
When officers attempted to place him into protective custody, he headbutted one and spit in their face.
Officers said that more belligerent behavior continued after Lafond was placed behind bars.
I have at times taught chess. By and large it is a game of move = possible consequences/ possible advantages. You look at what might happen in the future and determine if that is what you want to happen. I would strongly recommend to Mr. Lafond he take up chess with all the free time he's going to have.
