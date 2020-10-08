SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a July fire in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 56-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested Wednesday on the 200 block of Oakland Street.
The arrest comes after an investigation into a fire on July 28 on Crown Street.
Rodriguez was arrested on two warrants - one on a charge of arson of a dwelling or house, and the second on charges of failure to stop for police and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.