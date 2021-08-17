Jordan Depina Spfld arrest 081721

Photo provided by Springfield Fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested following a fire late last month.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that Springfield Police were called to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Willow Street on July 29 for a well-being check.

Officers arrived and found that smoke detectors were going off and officers could smell something burning.  

Piemonte added that the resident, identified as 28-year-old Jordan Depina, wouldn't let officers inside the apartment.  They then forced their way in and found that a fire had been recently extinguished.

Members of the city's Arson and Bomb Squad investigated and Depina was arrested on Monday on a charge of arson of a dwelling or house.

