SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested following a fire late last month.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that Springfield Police were called to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Willow Street on July 29 for a well-being check.
Officers arrived and found that smoke detectors were going off and officers could smell something burning.
Piemonte added that the resident, identified as 28-year-old Jordan Depina, wouldn't let officers inside the apartment. They then forced their way in and found that a fire had been recently extinguished.
Members of the city's Arson and Bomb Squad investigated and Depina was arrested on Monday on a charge of arson of a dwelling or house.
