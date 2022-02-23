SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were on patrol near the 700 block of State Street on Monday, February 7 when they heard gunshots. The city's ShotSpotter system was also activated and officers went to the area of State and Sherman Streets.
When they arrived, they found two victims who had been shot at by a known suspect, but were not hit by the gunfire.
Investigators obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Raymond Fernandez-Hernandez and he was arrested Wednesday morning inside a State Street apartment.
Fernandez-Hernandez has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threatening to commit a crime, and malicious damage to a vehicle.
