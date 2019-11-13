WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges after an alleged break-in in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Fast Feet on Elm Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported breaking and entering in process.
When officers arrived, they reportedly saw Kenneth Delgado of Springfield walking away from the front of the store and his pickup truck parked along the sidewalk in front of the store.
Delgado allegedly tried to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later near Elm and Southworth Streets.
"Located inside Delgado’s vehicle was the store’s: cash register, hypodermic needles, flashlight and a saw. Inside the store were multiple trash bags containing store merchandise, and a hammer lay on the floor, and the alarm system was ripped from the wall," police explained in a statement.
Delgado was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, larceny of a building, and possession of burglarious tools.
West Springfield Police noted that Delgado was arrested in January 2015 for breaking into the same business, as well as other businesses along Main Street, Union Street, and Elm Street.
